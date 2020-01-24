SH2 Ngatea detour in place for holiday weekend but town remains open for business

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 08:47

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 2 will remain closed at Ngatea through the Auckland Anniversary holiday long weekend.

The closure, between the Piako River Bridge and Dent Street, is allowing the Transport Agency to improve the surface of the state highway, while Hauraki District Council is undertaking kerb upgrades.

Acting Waikato System Manager Rob Campbell says while the original plan was to open the road to traffic both ways for holiday traffic, an area of extremely soft ground needs to be dug out. While this happens it’s not safe to have vehicles close to the excavation.

"A signposted detour will be in place between the SH2 / SH25 Roundabout and the SH2 / Hauraki Road Intersection. The detour is expected to add approximately 10 kilometres or eight minutes to a journey.

"Ngatea’s CBD and nearby businesses remain open for business and we are committed to ensuring customers have easy and safe access to all businesses during these works.

"The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience."

