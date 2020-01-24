Foster Park changing rooms open - Selwyn DC

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 11:33

Sport at Foster Park will get a boost this weekend with the opening of the new changing rooms - just in time for the Rolleston Rugby League Nines tournament.

The Nines tournament will be the first test run for the changing rooms, in the southwest corner of the park, ahead of a busy sport schedule this year.

The $1.4 million project will transform that corner of the park, improving the opportunities for sports teams and the public to use the fields, Council Major Projects’ Manager John Reid says.

"The use of the fields at the south western corner of Foster Park required a changing room and public toilets to get the best use out of them. It increases access for the public to use that space, and it will make a big difference for sports like rugby in the winter and softball and touch in the summer to have somewhere they can use for tournaments, regular weekend competition and training."

The building includes six changing rooms and two rooms for match officials and can accommodate up to 140 people. It has six public toilets that will be open to the public 24 hours a day, two of which are accessible and have baby change facilities.

The building is the next stage in the ongoing development of Foster Park. Upcoming projects include an 80 space car park to be added off Dynes Road, which will be installed in the next six months, and the construction of the eight court indoor courts facility due to open in time for the winter 2021 season.

The Council is also currently working on the relocation of the Rolleston Rugby Club clubrooms from Rolleston Reserve to Foster Park, adjacent to the new changing rooms.