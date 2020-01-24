Showers next week won't do much for drought zones - WeatherWatch

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 12:18

Rain/showers icons are popping up a little more next week in drought affected northern New Zealand but it may not be as wet as you might think.

A new easterly flow will develop for a time, encouraging some extra humidity and cloud into the upper North Island. Drizzle and morning showers are possible, so too are some even more isolated afternoon showers.

The top of NZ is still trending drier than average, but a few isolated pockets may get some relief. This is what WeatherWatch.co.nz refers to as the Swiss Chess Effect when a region is generally drier than average.