Major road upgrades to SH1 at Bulli Point in February and March - NZTA

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 12:18

Works to improve the quality and longevity of State Highway 1 at Bulli Point, south of Taupo, are likely to result in significant delays and detours for motorists during February and March.

Various road maintenance projects are being completed in the coming weeks, including the installation of a roadside culvert, the construction of retaining walls on both sides of Bulli Point to protect against subsidence, and asphalt resurfacing along 2.2km of the highway.

Acting Waikato Systems Manager Rob Campbell acknowledges that the work will be an inconvenience to motorists however, combining the work is much more efficient for road users and the community.

"This means we only need to have one major road closure rather than two or three at varying times.

"These works are needed to avoid significant issues that would see the road closed completely for a much longer period in the future."

The first big piece of work will be the construction of retaining walls on both sides of Bulli Point, to protect against subsidence.

Mr Campbell says the highway at Bulli Point is extremely narrow, meaning that one lane needs to be closed with Stop/Go in operation while work is taking place during the day.

"The length of the work site means the delay caused by the Stop/Go could be extensive, so we would ask drivers to consider delaying their travel or using alternative routes where possible, particularly State Highway 32 and State Highway 41 on the western side of Lake Taupo.

"Our contractor will constantly monitor the queues and will be doing all they can to manage the delays."

The second piece of work planned for the area is resurfacing of 2.2 km of road just north of the Bulli Point retaining wall work. This will take place at night with a full road closure in place from 6pm to 6am throughout February. While the road is closed, SH1 traffic will be detoured via SH32 and SH30 on the western side of Lake Taupo.

"The detour is expected to add approximately 20 minutes to a journey between Taupo and Tokoroa, so please allow extra time for your journey and be patient on the roads."

Both lanes will open to through traffic from 6am Saturday to 5pm Sunday.

"These works are part of the biggest maintenance programme the Transport Agency has undertaken for the last decade. We appreciate delays can be frustrating for road users but these important works will help improve the road, increase safety and make everyone’s journeys more enjoyable.

"The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience."

Drivers are advised to check the Transport Agency’s Journey Planner website - www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz - for up to date information about traffic, road closures and detours.