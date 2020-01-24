Water incident in Dunedin update - NZ Police

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 12:42

Police are today continuing the search for a teenage boy who went into the water yesterday at St Clair Beach, Dunedin, and failed to return to shore.

Police are working with Surf Life Saving NZ, Land SAR and Marine SAR to try and locate the boy.

A shoreline search has been completed this morning and the Police Dive Squad is on the scene.