Water conservation in summer - Timaru District Council

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 14:52

Residents are being encouraged to be cautious of water usage in the summer days. Timaru District Council Acting Group Manager Infrastructure Erik Barnes says that water in our area is a precious resource that could be in short supply during the hot dry summers. "Most summers, the demand for water in our district can double or even triple. The hot dry weather is great to enjoy but does bring challenges as we want to water our lawns and gardens more. When our use increases, we need to draw water from all of our supplies to cope with demand." "Dry conditions can trigger water restrictions with the aim of making sure that the primary needs can be met like supplying drinking water to homes, stock water, hospitals, the commercial sector, and firefighting." Barnes says.

Council has taken a number of measures to better cope with the water demand. These include increasing water storage reservoir at Pleasant Point, upgrading the pipeline that delivers more water without lowering pressure, and regular leak detection and repair.

"We also encourage our residents to take actions to conserve water. There are some simple things that you can do both inside and outside the home that can help to conserve water."

Check out some top water saving tips at: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/services/environment/water/water-saving-tips

"Council will keep monitoring the water usage, groundwater levels and river flows. If the weather keeps dry as forecasted and the water level keeps low, water restrictions may be put in place in the future. We will ensure you are informed in a timely manner." Barnes says.

Find out more about water restrictions at: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/services/environment/water/water-restrictions