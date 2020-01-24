Police recover stolen vehicles in Shannon

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 15:05

One person has been arrested after a number of stolen vehicles were recovered by Levin Police in Shannon yesterday.

After receiving information in relation to a series of vehicle thefts in the Manawatu area in recent weeks, Police executed a search warrant at a Shannon address.

A stolen car and two stolen motorbikes were recovered, and a 43-year-old man will appear in Levin District Court on 30 January charged with three counts of receiving stolen property.

Police would like to thank members of the public whose assistance and information helped officers to recover the stolen property and reunite these vehicles with their owners.

We would also like to remind people to remain vigilant and make sure their vehicles and property are kept safe and secure.

Any suspicious or concerning activity should be reported to Police on 111.