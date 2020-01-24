Two-vehicle crash blocks Georges Road

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of St Georges Road and Hassall Lane in Karamu.
The crash occurred shortly before 4pm.
One person has been critically injured.
St Georges Road is blocked and diversions are in place.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice