Road closed following two-car crash at Whakapara in Whangarei - NZ Police

State Highway 1 at Whakapara, Whangarei is closed due to a serious crash.
The two-car crash occurred near Puhipuhi Road about 5.50pm.
Two people have sustained critical injuries.
The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
