Two arrests following fleeing driver incident in Masterton

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 19:35

A fleeing driver incident in Wairarapa has led to the arrest of two people wanted in connection to a spate of burglaries in Palmerston North.

Masterton Police spotted a vehicle of interest about 1pm yesterday and, when it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.

After about 10 minutes the vehicle crashed into a ute and a patrol car.

No one was injured.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 34-year-old man, both had warrants to arrest and were sought by Police in relation to the Palmerston North burglaries.

They were due to appear in Masterton District Court today on a range of burglary charges.

The woman is also likely to face driving charges.

Palmerston North Tactical Crime Unit Acting Detective Sergeant Mark Currin said a number of commercial properties in the Palmerston North area have been targeted in recent weeks.

Another woman, aged 30, was arrested on Sunday 12 January in relation to the burglaries.

She has been charged with 24 burglary offences and is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday 4 February.

"These arrests will have a significant impact on commercial burglaries in the Manawatu," Detective Sergeant Currin says.

"CCTV played an important role in identifying the suspects and Police urge business owners to remain vigilant with the security of their property.

"If you see something suspicious, please report it to Police straight away."