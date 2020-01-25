Serious crash on SH1 near Cambridge

Saturday, 25 January, 2020 - 06:50

Emergency services are at scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1 (Tirau Road) near the intersection of Hydro Road, near Cambridge.

Police were alerted to the two car crash at around 6:20am.

There are reports of serious injuries.

The road is closed and could be for some time while emergency services are at the scene.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.