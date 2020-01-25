SH1 closed south of Cambridge due to serious crash

Saturday, 25 January, 2020 - 07:54

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 1 is closed south of Cambridge due to a serious crash near the intersection with Hydro Road.

There is a signposted detour in place using Shakespeare Street, Browning Street and Maungatautari Road for southbound traffic. Northbound traffic should use the same route in reverse.

Acting Waikato System Manager encouraged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

"There are a number of events on in the region today, including a rowing regatta at Lake Karapiro. Please plan ahead, allow extra time and detour via Maungatautari Rd, which will take you around Lake Karapiro."

Heavy vehicles are asked to take additional care on the detour route, due to increased volumes of traffic.

"The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience."

