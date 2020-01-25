Appeal for information following Wainui collision

Saturday, 25 January, 2020 - 20:36

Police are appealing for information following a two-vehicle collision in Wainui this afternoon.

A man was struck by a passing maroon four wheel drive-type vehicle after he came off his motorcycle on Bossu Road about 3.30pm.

The driver stopped to check on the motorcyclist, who seemed to have escaped serious injury.

However, his condition later declined and he was flown to hospital.

Police would like to speak to the driver - thought to be a Caucasian man.

He, or anyone who may know him, is urged to call Police on 105 or email Kevin.Kerkhofs@police.govt.nz