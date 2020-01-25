Powerball and Strike roll over

Saturday, 25 January, 2020 - 20:29

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $17.6 million up for grabs on Wednesday night.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $16 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.

This summer, there are around 4900 highly trained volunteer Surf Lifeguards out patrolling more than 80 sites around the country! With 100% of Lotto NZ profits being returned to amazing organisations like Surf Life Saving New Zealand, every time you play a Lotto NZ game, you’re a Kiwi helping save the lives of other Kiwis.