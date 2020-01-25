Powerball and Strike roll over

|
Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $17.6 million up for grabs on Wednesday night.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $16 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.
Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.
