Serious crash on SH29 at Karapiro

Sunday, 26 January, 2020 - 14:35

Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 29, Karapiro.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred shortly after 2pm.

One person has been critically injured and another seriously injured.

The road is blocked east of Hinuera Quarry and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.