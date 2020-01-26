First log train on Wairoa line

Sunday, 26 January, 2020 - 16:06

Regular log trains have started to run between Wairoa and Napier Port following completion of the new log yard in Wairoa.

"Moving forwards, now that our logging yard consents are in place, we will usually run two trains a week, on Saturdays and Sundays," KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer Todd Moyle says.

"With the track back in regular use, people travelling in the area will need to take special care around level crossings. Those crossing the tracks should expect trains at any time and from either direction.

"Each train will take up to 50 long distance truck hauls off the road between Napier and Wairoa, with 66 per cent fewer emissions per tonne of freight carried by rail compared to trucks.

"Log export forecasts show a wall of wood will be ready for export within 18 months, and the volume of logs harvested will continue to grow over the coming years, so there is plenty of room for the services to grow.

Napier Port's General Manager Commercial, David Kriel, is happy to see the first of many trains pull in to Napier Port.

"KiwiRail has put in a lot of work behind the scenes to get the line running commercially, and it's fantastic to see that work come to fruition.

"It's great to be able to offer our Wairoa customers a safe, direct, and sustainable alternative to trucking logs via State Highway 2, and it will really help to unlock the economic potential of the Wairoa region."