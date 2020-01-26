Two people have died following a crash in Mataura

|
Two people have died following a serious crash on State Highway One, Mataura, Gore, this afternoon.
Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash around 5pm.
Two other people have also been injured.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
