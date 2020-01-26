Rider sought following motorcycle crash on the West Coast

Sunday, 26 January, 2020 - 17:46

Police are appealing for the public’s help following a motorcycle crash on the West Coast.

An unattended and badly damaged motorcycle was located on Kumara Junction Highway about 11.15am today.

The crash may have occurred late last night, with the rider potentially sustaining significant injuries.

Police believe the rider was wearing dark clothing, and a white and lime green helmet.

Anyone who may have seen the rider or is able to identify them is urged to contact Police on 105.