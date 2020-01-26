Missing person from Farm Cove

Sunday, 26 January, 2020 - 20:35

Police are appealing for sightings of a missing 78-year-old woman in Counties Manukau.

Yueqing Gao was last seen at her Farm Cove home about 9am today.

She was wearing a white, pink and black jacket, light-coloured pants, blue shoes and a dark pink cap.

She frequents the Highland Park shopping area and beaches in Sunny Hills.

Anyone who may have seen Yueqing is urged to call Police on 105 immediately.