Missing person from Farm Cove

Police are appealing for sightings of a missing 78-year-old woman in Counties Manukau.
Yueqing Gao was last seen at her Farm Cove home about 9am today.
She was wearing a white, pink and black jacket, light-coloured pants, blue shoes and a dark pink cap.
She frequents the Highland Park shopping area and beaches in Sunny Hills.
Anyone who may have seen Yueqing is urged to call Police on 105 immediately.
