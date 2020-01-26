Two further arrests in relation to Taradale firearms incident

Sunday, 26 January, 2020 - 21:30

Hawke’s Bay Police have this evening made two further arrests in relation to the firearms incident in Taradale on Sunday 19 January.

A 39-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested at an address in Flaxmere.

Two firearms were also located and seized.

The pair have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 22-year-old man was arrested earlier today and charged with unlawful assembly.