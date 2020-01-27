Finalists for 2020 New Zealander of the Year

Monday, 27 January, 2020 - 06:01

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is pleased to announce the three finalists being considered for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award.

They are:

Jennifer Ward-Lealand Te Atamira: actress and te reo MÄori me ngÄ tikanga advocate (Auckland)

Peter Beck: local space industry pioneer (Auckland)

Professor Jane Harding: neonatologist (Auckland)

Comment from Chief Judge Cameron Bennett

"It is their rich, unwavering, desire to lead by example and help their fellow Kiwis that makes these finalists worthy of New Zealander of the Year.

"The staunch and devoted advocacy of Jennifer Ward-Lealand has greatly improved the workplace conditions and rights of performing arts professionals in New Zealand. She has tirelessly championed for stronger representation of te reo MÄori me ngÄ tikanga and enhanced the profile and integrity of New Zealand’s performing arts industry.

"As founder of Rocket Lab, Peter Beck is making frequent and reliable access to space satellite services attainable to the many, not just the few. His innovative rocket design, leadership and pioneering spirit has put New Zealand on the map and created a new space industry that many would’ve thought wasn’t possible.

"Neonatologist Professor Jane Harding is one of the world’s foremost experts on child and fetal health and development. Her team’s research on child development during pregnancy, birth and newborns has led to paradigm changes in our understanding of the link between maternal health and baby health. Her outstanding contribution to research will continue to save lives for years to come."