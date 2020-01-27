Tribute to author, journalist and broadcaster, Gordon McLauchlan - Faafoi

Monday, 27 January, 2020 - 12:54

The Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media, Kris Faafoi, has paid tribute to well-known New Zealand author, journalist and broadcaster, Gordon McLauchlan following Mr McLauchlan’s death today.

"Gordon held a statesman-like place in New Zealand’s media, which was fittingly acknowledged in last year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours, when he was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit," Kris Faafoi said.

"From his writing on our social and historical subjects, to his contributions in broadcasting, Gordon McLauchlan was respected for the valuable addition he made to the debate on so many aspects of what it was to be a New Zealander and where he thought New Zealand was heading.

"Gordon took no prisoners, and you might not always have agreed with his point of view, but you had to appreciate the level of thought and the balance that he gave to his views and observations.

"I understand that, despite his health problems, Gordon was working right up to the end having received two fresh copies of his revised book, ‘Stop the Clock’, last week, which was his take on growing old in New Zealand. The updated edition has a section on dying.

"Gordon McLauchlan’s legacy will last far beyond his death.

"My deepest sympathies are with Gordon’s family, friends, fans and the many, many New Zealanders influenced, either directly or indirectly, by his commentary on New Zealand and New Zealanders," Kris Faafoi said.