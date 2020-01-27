Body located in Whanganui River search

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police have this afternoon located a body in the Whanganui River.
While formal identification is yet to take place, police believe it is the man who failed to surface near Upokongaro yesterday.
His body was located in the Mosquito Point area.
Police will release the name of the man, a 24-year-old Israeli national, as soon as all family notifications have taken place.
The man's death will be referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice