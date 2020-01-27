Frankton Motor Camp redevelopment set to begin

Monday, 27 January, 2020 - 14:16

The redevelopment of Frankton Motor Camp at Yewlett Crescent to a ‘camping only’ facility is set to begin at the end of the month.

The Motor Camp will officially close at 5.00pm on 31 January 2020 and will become a construction site with access by appointment only and for scheduled removals.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Parks Manager Graeme Davies advised that ahead of the closure, the site will be fenced off and trees around the campground will be trimmed to ensure the safe removal of the cabins and caravans.

The site is expected to be cleared by 30 April 2020 ahead of a new campground management lease which begins on 1 May 2020.

"Following on from the Request for Proposal process last year, we received a number of applications to take over the commercial lease and play a key role in the redevelopment project," said QLDC Community Services General Manager Thunes Cloete.

"We now have a shortlist of two applicants and are working through commercial negotiations with those parties. When the site is redeveloped, we expect it will provide modern, much needed camping capacity for both domestic and international holiday makers in a great location on the lakefront," Dr Cloete added.

It is anticipated the site will reopen as a camping only facility to domestic and international visitors prior to the next summer season.