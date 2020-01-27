Update: Matarua fatal crash

Monday, 27 January, 2020 - 14:50

Enquiries into yesterday's fatal crash on State Highway One, Mataura are ongoing.

The crash occurred at around 5pm.

The driver of the crashed car and the front seat passenger were both injured in the crash.

They were transported to Dunedin and Invercargill respectively for medical treatment.

Tragically, the two rear seat passengers died at the scene. Both were from Mataura.

As part of our enquiries, Police are speaking to the driver of a second car, a red Subaru Impreza station wagon.

While that car was not directly involved in the crash, initial indications suggest that it may be linked.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw this car - and the car that crashed, a dark blue Holden Commodore - in the time leading up to the crash.

The cars are believed to have travelled south through Mataura and Gore prior to the crash.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 200126/5431.

Police would like to thank those who stopped and provided assistance to those involved.

The names of those killed will be released as soon as all necessary family notifications have taken place.