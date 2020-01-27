Homicide investigation in Taita

Monday, 27 January, 2020 - 15:15

A homicide investigation has been launched in relation to the death of a man in Taita yesterday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a man with critical injuries near the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent at around 5.30am.

The man, a 56-year-old from Bay of Plenty, was confirmed deceased a short time later.

A scene examination has continued today and Taita residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area in the coming days as further enquiries are undertaken.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries, including anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious or concerning in the area overnight between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 January.