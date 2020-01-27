Repair work to be undertaken at Napier Aquatic Centre

Monday, 27 January, 2020 - 16:42

The Ivan Wilson Pool at Napier Aquatic Centre has been temporarily closed due to ceiling tiles falling into the pool. There were no injuries to anyone.

Council is currently undertaking an assessment on the remaining ceiling tiles before the necessary repair work can be carried out. At this stage the timeframe for the repair work to be completed is unknown but the Aquatic Centre will keep customers informed through its Facebook page, facebook.com/napieraquatic

The closure of this pool will affect swimming clubs and other users of the Ivan Wilson pool only. Aqua Fitness classes, swim club training and rehab/physio sessions are cancelled until further notice. The Learners’ Pool, spas and slides and the old 25m lap pool are still open and Learn To Swim classes are not affected.

"We acknowledge that this is an inconvenience to our pool users and that it is not an ideal situation for Napier’s main swimming pool to be under repair," says Antoinette Campbell, Director of Community Services at Napier City Council.

In the long term, Council is addressing the pool’s shortcomings through its Napier Aquatic Strategy, completed in 2015. A main outcome of the strategy was to build a new aquatic facility for Napier that is modern and fit for purpose.

"This project is currently on hold due to legal action.Following the release of the Court decision, Council will review the next stages of this project."