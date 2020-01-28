Police continue to investigate Taupo arsons

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 07:00

Enquiries into several arsons in the Taupō area are continuing.

Police are investigating five arsons, which took place in the early hours of Sunday 12 January. Two houses were completely destroyed in the fires.

At this stage Police are following several lines of enquiry, however we still need the public's help.

Police would like to invite local Hapu and the communities of Hatepe, Waitetoko, Motuoapa and neighbouring villages to a hui regarding these fires.

Police will share progress made into the investigation and information on how people can assist police.

The hui will also be an opportunity to reassure and tautoko each other.

The hui will be held at 5.30pm on Wednesday 29 January at the Waitetoko Marae, Te Rangiita.

All are welcome.