Petition backs climate change resource

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 08:09

Evidence Based Eating New Zealand has issued an open letter and counter-petition opposing New Zealand Federated Farmers’ campaign on climate change resources being introduced to New Zealand schools.

The petition, which has so far gathered over 600 signatures, calls on all Kiwis to support the Ministry of Education resource, Climate Change - prepare today, live well tomorrow.

The resource rightfully joins the dots between food and climate change but has raised concerns amongst some farmers because of its suggestion to cut back on the consumption of meat and dairy products.

"This petition is important as it lets the public know that there are many out there who believe we must take action on climate change and give our children, real, practical measures that they can take," EBE NZ chairman, Grant Dixon, says.

It is essential that our government, schools and healthcare institutions respond proportionately to the climate crisis.

Food can be a powerful driver of change. This new tool, Climate Change - Prepare Today, live well tomorrow, provides our teachers with an opportunity to empower the next generation to secure their future.

"And there's also a bonus," says Dixon, "not only will eating less meat and dairy mean less greenhouse gases, it will also mean less chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

EBE deputy chairperson, Dr Caitlin Randles, notes that researchers from the University of Otago have found if we collectively shift towards a more plant-based diet we have the potential to save the healthcare sector billions of dollars.

"As a doctor, I am united with my colleagues by our grave concern about the intimately connected impacts of our food choices on our health and the planet."

Dr Randles says the petition was not only aimed at galvanising support for the educational resource amongst the general public but also to provide an evidence-based pragmatic voice in the media to counter opposition statements from groups such as Federated Farmers with vested financial interests."

She further notes, ‘the recent school strikes have demonstrated that the next generation is demanding this is prioritised in their education. They have the right to protect their future.’