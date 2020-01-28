Name release for State Highway One in Mataura crash

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 08:10

Police can now name the two people killed in a crash on State Highway One, Mataura on 26 January.

They were Shaun Luke Hattrill, aged 21, and Nicola Jane Henare, aged 19.

Both were from Mataura.

Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who saw a dark blue Holden Commodore and/or a red Subaru Impreza stationwagon in the time leading up to the crash, which occurred at around 5pm.

The two cars are believed to have travelled south through Mataura and Gore prior to the crash.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 200126/5431.