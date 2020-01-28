Dry places get drier, wet regions get wetter - Weather Watch

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 08:29

High pressure, windier westerly quarter winds, and sub-tropical and Australian airflows will all help to combine to make for a drier and hotter than average two weeks ahead for abour two thirds of New Zealand.

The North Island looks especially dry as does the top and north east of the South Island (especially Marlborough and North Canterbury).

Some places over the next 14 days will receive no rainfall at all. Many others, over a large area, will have just 1 to 5mm, maybe 10mm. There may be some very isolated heavier falls possible but generally not in the main forecast.

The heavy rain continues to affect the Southern Alps though, with the West Coast shouldering 200 even up to 300mm over the coming fortnight.

Again, Southland and Otago continue to get the side effects of this western rain with some rain/showers coming your way still.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz