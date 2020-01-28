SAFE to protest arrival of live export ship at Auckland Port today

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 08:49

Caring Kiwis opposed to the live export trade will be protesting the arrival of livestock carrier Yangtze Fortune at Auckland Port today.

The protest will begin at 1pm, Tuesday 28 January 2020, at the Auckland Port, Corner of Tinley and Quay Streets.

Animal rights organisation SAFE is protesting to demonstrate opposition to the Yangtze Fortune’s arrival while the live export trade is under review. The ship is expected to arrive at Auckland Port today, before travelling to New Plymouth on Friday to collect live animals for export.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald says New Zealanders are appalled by the export of live animals.

"When Kiwis learn about these ships coming to New Zealand, they protest," says Macdonald.

"By shipping animals overseas we undermine our animal welfare laws. New Zealand has already banned the export of live animals for slaughter, but even animals exported for breeding purposes will eventually be slaughtered in the destination country. These animals will likely be slaughtered by means too cruel to be legal in New Zealand."

Agriculture Minister Hon Damien O’Connor announced a review of the live export trade in June 2019, following an ABC News exposé that showed New Zealand- and Australian-supplied cows suffering in Sri Lanka. The Minister has indicated his preference for a conditional ban on live exports, however his review excludes the majority of farmed animals that New Zealand exports, most of which are day-old chicks. Public submissions on the review closed last week.

"The Government’s review excludes 99% of the animals that suffer in the live export industry. The review covers only sheep, goats, deer and cows. We haven’t exported deer since 2015, but we shipped over 2 million day-old chicks last year."

"The Government has received thousands of submissions in support of a total ban on live export. They need to listen to the people and announce a ban."