Police respond to vehicle on fire - Morrinsville

Police are making enquiries after a vehicle was discovered on fire in a field near Morrinsville this morning.
Emergency services were alerted to the vehicle on Hangawera Road just after 8am today.
Initial indications suggest that the vehicle fire was not due to a crash.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
