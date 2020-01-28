Waitangi Taupo Moana Festival returns

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 09:43

The Waitangi TaupÅ Moana Festival is back for 2020, with an exciting and diverse line-up of iconic and internationally renowned kiwi bands and artists.

House of Shem and Annie Crummer will join Hollie Smith - one of New Zealand’s most well-known soul and jazz singers - as well as fellow kiwi artists The Brown Brothers and The Beat Girls.

They will be supported by an impressive line-up of local artists including local acts including multi-cultural performing arts groups. Due to illness, LaTasha Lee - who was originally part of the line-up - has had to cancel her appearance.

The festival will be held from midday to 5pm on Thursday, February 6 at Riverside Park, TaupÅ. The day will also feature free waka ama rides, children’s fun zone, food stalls, as well as a catered kaumatua area.

Chairman of Nukuhau Marae Dominic Bowden said Nukuhau Marae are excited to work alongside TaupÅ District Council to deliver this kaupapa.

"It’s a great opportunity to celebrate our community’s cultural diversity and promote whakawhanaungatanga," he said.

Mayor David Trewavas said he was looking forward to the festival and hoped there would be great support for the Waitangi Day celebrations.

"We are looking forward to co-hosting this year’s event alongside our event partners Nukuhau PÄ, which always sees thousands of people coming along to enjoy the entertainment, games and music," he said. "We really want to encourage people from every corner of our district to come along to celebrate our national day."

In the past, over 3,000 people have attended, including large contingents from Turangi and Mangakino. Free shuttles to and from the event will operate from these centres. Numbers are limited and those interested must register at the Turangi and Mangakino service centres.

Picnic lunches are welcome and organisers would like to remind people that the event is smoke, alcohol and drug free. Thanks also to a number of sponsors who continue to support the event and ensure it is free to attend.