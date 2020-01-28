Resurfacing works for SH27 Matamata begin tomorrow

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 10:30

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises resurfacing works will take place on State Highway 27, immediately south of Gladstone Road in Matamata, on Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 January.

The work site may be in operation between 7.00am and 7.00pm on both days and require the closure of one lane, with southbound traffic diverted onto Waharoa Road East at the Pohlen Road Railway Crossing.

These works are part of the Transport Agency’s largest maintenance programme for the last decade.

Motorists are asked to travel carefully through the work site to ensure the safety of themselves, other road users and road workers.

The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/NZTAwaibop

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

______________ _____________________________________________________________________________

For more information please contact:

Megan Heffield

Media Manager

NZ Transport Agency

M: 021 317 688

E: Megan.Heffield@nzta.govt.nz

W: www.nzta.govt.nz

The NZ Transport Agency works to create transport solutions for all New Zealanders - from helping new drivers earn their licences, to leading safety campaigns to investing in public transport, state highways and local roads.

About

Careers

Contact

© 2018 NZ Transport Agency, all rights reserved

Find the latest transport news, information, and advice on our website:

www.nzta.govt.nz

This email is only intended to be read by the named recipient. It may contain information which is confidential, proprietary or the subject of legal privilege. If you are not the intended recipient you must delete this email and may not use any information contained in it. Legal privilege is not waived because you have read this email.