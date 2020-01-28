Windy week ahead for Wellington - Weather Watch

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 12:47

Stormy weather in the Southern Ocean means the South Island and lower North Island are in for some windy weather over the next week or so with Wellington perhaps most exposed to the blustery conditions, says WeatherWatch.co.nz.

Exclusive wind data from RuralWeather.co.nz paints a blustery picture for the capital with gusts possibly over 120km/h in more exposed areas this coming Sunday, Monday and next Tuesday.

Winds may be sustained at, or near, gale force at times to between now and then - with some quieter lulls in the mix too.

The windy weather lasts about one week from today to next Tuesday. High pressure rolls in later next week and calms things back down again nationwide.

