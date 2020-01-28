Body located in Karekare

|
Please attribute to a Police spokesperson:
The Police Dive Squad has located the body of a man who went missing while at a swimming hole in Karekare.
The man will now need to be formally identified and next-of-kin notified, many of whom are overseas.
The matter will be referred to the Coroner.
Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.
