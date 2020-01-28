Windy Friday, hotter Saturday, colder next week - Weather Watch

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 14:59

Dunedin is having a bit of a challenging summer. It's on the edge of the colder air churning around the Southern Ocean and the hotter air from Canterbury northwards.

The changeable season continues in the 7 days ahead with temperatures bouncing around the low 20s and even down to the mid to late teens early next week.

Although temperatures have been fluctuating and many have enjoyed warmer days recently - and a drier trend too - the days ahead look more unsettled with a pulse of colder Southern Ocean air coming in next week. It may also be quite windy this Friday with gales in exposed areas, like Otago Peninsula.

However, it's not all doom and gloom - that's the issue with being on the borderline of settled weather. Dunedin does get brushed by some warmer weather this weekend with a great Saturday afternoon coming and a very warm Saturday night.

Next Thursday isn't 100% locked in yet. The high of 14C is if it remains cloudy with a cool breeze off the sea. It only takes a break in the cloud in mid-summer to see that temperature lift a few more degrees. But either way, perhaps not quite the ideal summer weather pattern in the week ahead.

Some good news - high pressure likely returns later next week with winds easing and warmer weather making a comeback.

Too see more graphics like the ones below and the most weather data freely available in NZ for Dunedin and surrounds, please visit www.RuralWeather.co.nz (please note it takes 10 seconds to load the homepage data first visit)

- RuralWeather.co.nz