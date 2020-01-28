Road resurfacing on SH2 near Mangatawhiri in early February - NZTA

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 15:20

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises overnight road resurfacing works will get underway at two sites on State Highway 2 near Mangatawhiri in early February.

Resurfacing will take place at the first site, between Pinnacle Hill Road and Dobson Road, from 2-4 February.

Works on the second site, between Kopuku Road and Coalfields Road, will take place from 11-13 February.

All dates are weather dependent.

Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson says work will take place between 7pm and 5am so it’s completed quickly, safely and efficiently during light traffic.

"Stop/Go traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place during the works."

"Vehicles travelling at the temporary speed limit help to press the new chip into the seal and help keep themselves, other road users and our road work staff safe.

"Please adhere to the temporary speed limit and keep a safe following distance of at least two car lengths."

Ms Williamson also encourages motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

"These works are part of the biggest maintenance programme the Transport Agency has undertaken for the last decade. We appreciate delays can be frustrating for motorists, but these important works help improve the road, increase safety and make everyone’s journeys more enjoyable.

"The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience."

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/NZTAwaibop

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)