Enquiries ongoing following incidents in Western Bay of Plenty

Western Bay of Plenty Police are investigating a series of incidents in recent days involving damage to properties and shots being fired.

There was an incident of wilful damage at a property on Friday night in Greerton, and the same property was gutted by fire on Monday.

Around 12:24am today, Police responded to a Hairini property where it was determined a large number of shots had been fired towards the house.

Police have been conducting a scene examination today, and continue to make further inquiries.

This afternoon, Police received several calls around 1:50pm where shots were reportedly fired at a property on No.

2 Road in Te Puke.

The Armed Offenders Squad attended the area, as did the Police Eagle helicopter.

No injuries were reported in any of these incidents.

"We are investigating each of these incidents separately, as well as any possible links between them, and any potential gang involvement," says Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner.

"We are looking at increasing proactive Police patrols in the Western Bay area to offer public reassurance and help prevent any repeated incidents."