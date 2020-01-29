Free internet will solve homework dilemma for some families - council

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 08:12

School's back from this week and if there's one thing households will need, it's the internet- seems there just no doing homework without it.

Which is why Waitaki Libraries are partnering to introduce SPARK JUMP - providing web access for families with children under the age of 18 who do not have access to the internet at home. The service is subsidised by the Spark Foundation and offered to families living in the Waitaki district through the Åamaru Public Library for FREE!!

Waitaki Libraires Reference and Digital Services Librarian Debbie Price-Ewen said, "Spark Jump is an initiative for social change that is having a really positive impact on families in the Waitaki district. To date we have joined up 68 families with school-aged children - each family receiving a free modem with 30GB of free, preloaded data. Once this data is used up, families can then elect to continue on a subsidised wireless Skinny broadband connection and pay only $10 for 30GB with no fixed term contract. All families that we have joined up have continued with the subsidised scheme - which has been a life-saver for their children’s education.

It’s actually our third year (where did the time go?) and over the last two years we have seen really good uptake. It’s hugely popular and super helpful!"

To find out if you can access Spark Jump. First, check to see if your residential address has 4G coverage by ringing us on 03 433 0850 or head online here: https://www.spark.co.nz/4g/ or come into the Oamaru Public Library to enquire.

Once library staff have worked out that you are in a coverage area they'll give you a free Skinny modem already pre-loaded with 30GB of data. After that, you can top up your modem with 30GB of data for only $10.