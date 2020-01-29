Police appeal to the public to help locate missing Onehunga woman

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 08:40

Have you seen Wendy Sedon?

Police are appealing to the public to help find Wendy Sedon, who went missing after leaving her home in Onehunga on Monday.

The 60-year-old was reported missing after she failed to return home.

She left her home about 7pm on Monday.

Police have made a number of extensive enquiries and searched the area to try to locate her.

Police and her family hold serious concerns for her safety and well-being.

She is deaf and communicates by writing on pieces of paper, and is described as 165cm tall with grey shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a white top and a long red skirt.

She may have been pushing a pram full of clothing, with a colourful striped covering.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen her or with any information about her whereabouts to contact them on 105.

If anyone sees her, they’re urged to call 111.