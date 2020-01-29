Industry closely monitoring dry conditions - Waikato Regional Council

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 09:39

Soil moisture levels are continuing to plummet as a result of ongoing dry conditions, with Waikato and South Auckland agricultural industry representatives closely monitoring changes.

The Waikato Primary Industry Adverse Event Cluster core group convened on Tuesday (28 January) to collectively review conditions and how farmers are coping.

"Drought-like conditions have been a feature of Waikato farming in recent summers, so it’s good to see farmers are generally well-prepared," said Ohinewai farmer and group chairperson, Neil Bateup.

"There is plenty of supplementary feed about for stock at present following a good spring and farmers generally are reported to be coping. The crunch time for many is the next 2-3 weeks.

"It isn’t an easy time for our cropping farmers, though - I’ve heard from some that turnips look like radishes and maize in some areas of the Waikato is starting to wilt," the Rural Support Trust chairman said.

The group reported that milk production was generally down compared to the same time last year. Meanwhile, the forestry sector is also concerned that plantings late last year might not survive the summer due to the small root base if there isn’t significant rain.

As a result of the dry conditions, river and stream levels around the region are also getting low, so water users are also reminded by Waikato Regional Council to keep an eye on flow gauges. Flows are published on the council website and will enable users to reduce takes, as required by some consents when rivers reach certain low flow thresholds, to help look after the region’s waterways.

So far this month many parts of the region - in particular the north Waikato, Hauraki Plains and Coromandel Peninsula - as well as South Auckland, have only had a few millimetres of rain.

Mr Bateup said, "With no significant rain forecast for the region in the near future we want to reassure Waikato farmers that we’ve got this situation on our radar and we’re looking out for them."

The core group is due to meet again in two weeks. It includes representatives of Waikato and Auckland civil defence emergency management, the Ministry for Primary Industries, Rural Support Trust, Federated Farmers, DairyNZ, Rural Women New Zealand, Beef + Lamb and Pukekohe Vegetable Growers Association monitoring how the dry conditions are impacting on farmers.

Contact numbers and resources for farmers:

www.rural-support.org.nz or 0800 787 254

www.dairynz.co.nz/feed/seasonal-management/summer-management

www.beeflambnz.com

www.mpi.govt.nz