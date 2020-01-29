Help us ban E-waste from Landfill in New Zealand - Computer Recycling

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 09:58

We are on a 2020 mission to get electronic waste banned from NZ landfill. We are facing pressure from the mass production of new-age electronic devices that are causing New Zealand’s environment harm.

"The repercussions of dumping e-waste in landfill is enormous. According to a study undertaken in Whangarei, as much as 98% of household electronics end up in landfill. The components found in old computers, phones and appliances can contain large amounts of toxic heavy metals like mercury, lead and cadmium, which left unchecked, can cause serious damage to our beautiful green environment, including our water supply and soil."

We are reaching out to see if you can help us promote this petition and be part of raising awareness.

https://www.change.org/ban_ewaste_from_landfills_nz