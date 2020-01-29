TEC funding confirmed for International Culinary Studio

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 10:06

Gaining hospitality qualifications easier than ever for Kiwi students.

New Zealand’s leading online culinary school, International Culinary Studio, has announced that it will receive funding from The Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) from February this year. The funds will be used to support the delivery of NZQA accredited hospitality programmes to students, including the NZ Certificate in Cookery Level 4 and NZ Diploma in Cookery Level 5.

TEC funding means that it will be easier than ever for Kiwi students to gain their culinary qualifications. Those eligible can apply for the Government’s Fees Free scheme: feesfree.govt.nz. Alternatively, they can apply for a student loan via StudyLink.

Pupils can also still pay for courses themselves, either with one-off payments or weekly/monthly interest free instalments.

"We are thrilled to have been approved for TEC funding and look forward to working closely with the organisation to enable more students to train and gain the skills to work in the hospitality industry," says Ingrid Ovenstone, Operations Manager at International Culinary Studio.

"The New Zealand hospitality industry continues to boom but thousands more workers are needed to meet demand. We’re hoping that having access to TEC funding will help us play our part in bolstering graduate numbers and addressing the on-going skill shortage."

A proudly New Zealand based culinary school, International Culinary Studio was the first blended learning culinary school to offer professional qualifications online to New Zealand students. From their kitchens at home, school or at work.

International Culinary Studio allows students to complete their studies using a system which can be translated over 104 languages, including Te Reo MÄori.

For more information and to enrol, visit internationalculinarystudio.com. International Culinary Studio is also on Facebook.