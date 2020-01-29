Crash - Mt Eden - View Road

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police and emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian on View Road, Mount Eden, shortly before 9am.
The pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The road is currently closed and cordons are in place while the scene is cleared and a scene examination takes place.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice