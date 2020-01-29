Replacing coal in schools and hospital with biomass fuel

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 10:54

Transitioning schools and hospitals from coal to biomass heating provides confidence that we can achieve greenhouse gas emission reduction targets

The announcement that the Government will fund $10 million from the infrastructure package to help eight schools and a hospital end their use of coal boilers in a bid to decarbonise the public sector, provides confidence that New Zealand can achieve greenhouse gas emission reduction targets by use of biomass energy.

Brian Cox, Executive Officer of the Bioenergy Association said that "Leadership from Government is important in demonstrating that there are immediate opportunities for reducing greenhouse gas emisions. Funding these announced projects will give other heat users greater confidence to replace coal with biomass fuel. The association estimates that switching to biomass for processed heat could cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by 1.8 million tonnes a year."

"Governemt agencies and companies such as Fonterra are leading the way and demonstrating that it can be cost effective to adopt sustainable business policies by transitioning from fossil fuels to biomass fuel. As a result the wood fuel supplers are increasing capacity for biomass fuel production to meet this fast growing demand. In the last six months there has been a doubling of the number of accredited wood fuel suppliers across New Zealand."

"The government’s announcement for use of biomass fuel in eight schools and hospitals, reinforces the confidenc that government and industry is having with regard to long term supply of biomass fuel. Unlike coal and gas biomass fuel should never run out"

‘The use of wood fuel is facilitated because it is a reliable consistent fuel which allows the cost of modifying existing plant to be kept to a minimum. Wood pellets and chip fuel are also suitable for cofiring with other fuels which can be a optimal transition pathway for moving from fossil fuels to biomass fuel."

Mr Cox said that "our analysis shows that we can always obtain biomass fuel supply from plantation forestry, municipal waste, agriculture and horticulture. It will be a government policy failure if we are not able to use our land wisely to ensure that we have enough biomass to produce the required quantities of wood fuel to meet the needs of government and industry. Farmers can become food plus fuel suppliers. "

"Biomass energy is the most flexible sustainable source of energy for heat and transport"