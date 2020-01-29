Have your say on Development Contributions, Putaruru Growth - South Waikato Council

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 13:06

The South Waikato is growing. We have to rise to the challenge of growth and plan for it. More and more people want to live and work here, which is great for the continued economic success of our towns and district, but it puts pressure on our infrastructure.

Council has been working with the PutÄruru community for two years on a PutÄruru Growth Plan, identifying parcels of land, working with landowners, establishing infrastructure requirements and refining land options. "Council needs to ensure that the cost of the infrastructure required for growth does not fall on existing ratepayers, but is paid for by the developer as part of the various consenting processes," said Ben Smit, Council’s Chief Executive. "Council has drafted a Development and Financial Contributions Policy to fund these costs."

Our community is encouraged to have its say on this proposed Policy. Consultation is open from Wednesday 29 January and closes Wednesday 26 February, with hearings in March.