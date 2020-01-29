In a South Island first, Otago Polytechnic delivers Bachelor of Veterinary Nursing

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 13:35

For the first time, students can obtain a Bachelor of Veterinary Nursing while being based in the South Island, thanks to a partnership between Otago Polytechnic and the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT).

This means students who have completed a New Zealand Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Level 6) will be able to extend their study to complete the Bachelor of Veterinary Nursing with the support of Otago Polytechnic staff and resources. While the programme will be delivered by Otago Polytechnic and EIT staff working collaboratively, students will graduate with an EIT degree.

The programme - the third year and final year of the Bachelor of Veterinary Nursing - will be delivered online with block courses in both the North and the South Islands. The block courses will be offered in Tauranga in the North, and Dunedin in the South, subject to sufficient numbers of students.

"We’re delighted to partner with EIT to provide more options for South Islanders, and for all previous graduates of Otago Polytechnic who wish to continue their relationship with us as they complete their veterinary nursing degree," says Francesca Brown, Head of Programmes at Otago Polytechnic’s School of Veterinary Nursing.