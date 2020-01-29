Napier could move to tighter water restrictions - Napier Council

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 14:55

If all Napier residents and businesses are careful with their water usage the city may avoid further water restrictions, even if the current hot weather continues.

Napier City Council is enforcing current water restrictions. These restrictions are: that sprinklers and hoses should only be used between 6am and 8am, and 7pm to 9pm, by even numbered properties on even days of the month, and odd numbered houses on odd days of the month.

Currently Napier is using 38,500 cu m of water per day, or an average of 650 litres per person. If this goes above 40,000 cu m, further restrictions may need to be imposed. This would mean all sprinkler and irrigation systems would be banned, and hand held hoses should be used on alternate days only between 6am and 8am, and 7pm to 9pm.

This does not mean Napier is about to run out of water, it is about making sure the pumps in the city’s drinking water network can keep the reservoirs filled and the water flowing.

Council also needs to ensure there is sufficient water for emergencies, such as firefighting.

We encourage people to conserve water where possible. If we are all careful with our water there will be enough for everyone.